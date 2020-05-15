Russian football league to restart June 21: association

The Russian Premier League will restart its season on June 21 after postponing matches to control the spread of the coronavirus, the country's football association said on Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Russian Premier League will restart its season on June 21 after postponing matches to control the spread of the coronavirus, the country's football association said on Friday.

"The Russian Premier League season will resume on June 21," a statement said following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Russian football association.