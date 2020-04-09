UrduPoint.com
Russian Football Official Refutes Reports Of Fewer UEFA Euro 2020 Host Cities

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Russian Football Official Refutes Reports of Fewer UEFA Euro 2020 Host Cities

The news of reduction in the number of host cities for the UEFA Euro 2020 is only a media hypothesis at this point, there have been no such announcement from the UEFA, the head of the tournament's organizing committee in St. Petersburg, Alexey Sorokin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The news of reduction in the number of host cities for the UEFA Euro 2020 is only a media hypothesis at this point, there have been no such announcement from the UEFA, the head of the tournament's organizing committee in St. Petersburg, Alexey Sorokin, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Daily Mail newspaper reported that the number of Euro 2020 host cities may be reduced.

The 2020 tournament was originally scheduled to be held between June 12 and July 12 in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was rescheduled for 2021.

"This news at the moment only exists as a hypothesis of the UK media. There is no official statement of the UEFA on this. Judging by the work we have been doing with the UEFA and other cities so far there have not been any direct indications that somebody is no longer participating in the organization of the final stage of Euro," Sorokin said.

