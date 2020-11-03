Russian Football Official Unaware of Rumored Plans to Move Euro 2021 Solely to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The head of the Euro 2020 organizing committee in St. Petersburg, Alexey Sorokin, told Sputnik on Monday that he knows nothing about the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) allegedly considering making Russia the only host of the tournament, which has been delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Le Parisien reported that UEFA is weighing an option of holding Euro 2021 in one country instead of across the 12 nations as was originally planned.

Russia is reportedly seen as a reliable candidate to become the sole host of Euro 2021, as the country successfully hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"I am unaware of this," Sorokin, a UEFA executive committee member, said when asked to comment on the report.

Euro 2020 was postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The matches are expected to be held in 12 cities: London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao and St. Petersburg.