Russian Football Player Ponedelnik, Winner of 1960 UEFA Championship Dies at 83 - Daughter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Viktor Ponedelnik, a Soviet 1960 UEFA European Champion, has died at the age of 83, his daughter wrote on Facebook.

"Daddy, rest in peace," Anastasia said.

The Russian Football Union issued a statement, expressing condolences to the football player's family.

Ponedelnik scored the winning goal against Yugoslavia in the 1960 European Nations' Cup, the first edition of the UEFA European Championship.

The Soviet football player retired in 1966. He played a total of 29 games as part of the USSR national team, scoring a total of 20 goals.