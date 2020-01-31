UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Football Player Smolov Moves To Spanish Club Celta From Moscow's Lokomotiv - Celta

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Football Player Smolov Moves to Spanish Club Celta From Moscow's Lokomotiv - Celta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russian football player, Fedor Smolov, moved from Moscow-based football club Lokomotiv to Spain's Celta from the northwestern city of Vigo on a six-month loan, Celta's official website said on Thursday.

Smolov will be loaned to Celta until the end of the current football season, while the Spanish club reserves an option to buy the Russian striker.

Lokomotiv confirmed the deal on their official website.

Lokomotiv's head coach, Yuri Semin, stated that the decision to part ways was mutual between the club and the player.

"Fedor [Smolov] wanted to play in Europe, tomorrow he should undergo a medical examination at Celta. This is a common decision of the club and Fedor himself ... I don't know the details of the deal," Semin told Sputnik.

Smolov scored four goals in 19 games for Lokomotiv this season.

Related Topics

Football Loan Russia Europe Buy Vigo Spain From Coach Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

52 minutes ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

52 minutes ago

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

1 hour ago

Canadian High Commissioner meets Governor Sindh

1 hour ago

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.