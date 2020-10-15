UrduPoint.com
Russian Football Team Ties 0-0 Against Hungary In League Of Nations, Leads Group B3

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Football Team Ties 0-0 Against Hungary in League of Nations, Leads Group B3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Russian national football team tied the match against the Hungarian team in the group stage match of the League of Nations.

The meeting of the group 3 of league B, which took place on Wednesday in Moscow at the Dynamo Stadium, ended with a 0-0 score.

With four games played and two remaining, the Russian national team leads with eight points, the Hungarians have seven points, followed by Turkey with three and Serbia with two. The Russians are scheduled to play next match away against the Turks on November 15.

