MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Russian Football Union announced on Tuesday that it had requested the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) assist in making it possible for Russian football fans to visit Copenhagen for the Russia-Denmark group stage game of the European Championship on June 21.

In May, the Council of the European Union updated the bloc's recommnedations on travelling restrictions, allowing entry to everyone vaccinated with any of the EMA-approved coronavirus vaccines. The Russian vaccines have not yet been approved by the European health regulator.

"We have asked UEFA to assist in resolving the issue of allowing fans of the Rusisan national team to an important game in Copenhagen on June 21. The Danish authorities are not planning to allow foreign fans for EURO, although the Russian side has allowed entry into St. Petersburh not only to citizens of playing countries but all ticket holders," the union said in a statement.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities, including St. Petersburg, Russia.