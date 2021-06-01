UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Football Union Asks UEFA's Help To Obtain Permission For Fans To Travel To Denmark

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russian Football Union Asks UEFA's Help to Obtain Permission for Fans to Travel to Denmark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Russian Football Union announced on Tuesday that it had requested the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) assist in making it possible for Russian football fans to visit Copenhagen for the Russia-Denmark group stage game of the European Championship on June 21.

In May, the Council of the European Union updated the bloc's recommnedations on travelling restrictions, allowing entry to everyone vaccinated with any of the EMA-approved coronavirus vaccines. The Russian vaccines have not yet been approved by the European health regulator.

"We have asked UEFA to assist in resolving the issue of allowing fans of the Rusisan national team to an important game in Copenhagen on June 21. The Danish authorities are not planning to allow foreign fans for EURO, although the Russian side has allowed entry into St. Petersburh not only to citizens of playing countries but all ticket holders," the union said in a statement.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities, including St. Petersburg, Russia.

Related Topics

Football Russia European Union Visit St. Petersburg Euro May June July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

26 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

56 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

2 hours ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.