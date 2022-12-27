UrduPoint.com

Russian Football Union Postpones Vote On Leaving UEFA, Joining AFC

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday that it has postponed the vote of its executive committee on withdrawing from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

According to the RFU, the decision has been taken due to necessity to hold additional consultations on possible membership in the AFC. The vote is expected to take place until December 31, 2022.

Initially, the RFU executive committee planned to consider the matter on December 27, with RFU President Aleksandr Dyukov saying that he would not be against joining the AFC, though all the necessary documents have to be submitted until December 31 for Russia to be able to participate in the next World Cup in 2026.

Moscow started considering joining the AFC after FIFA and the European Football Federation suspended Russian national football teams and clubs from participating in international tournaments in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine earlier in the year.

However, a Match tv source at FIFA said last week that the body would not be against Russian participation in the qualifications for 2026 World Cup if it joins the AFC.

