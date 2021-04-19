Russian Football Union Slams New Europe Super League as Move to Ruin Football System

The president of the Russian Football Union (RFS), Alexander Dyukov, on Monday expressed solidarity with the FIFA and UEFA as well as European national football associations that criticize the creation of the new continental Super League, saying that this move will ruin the system of football development

On Sunday, 12 of Europe's leading soccer clubs AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur officially announced the establishment of the Super League, a new European club football tournament.

"RFS supports the position of the UEFA, European federations and leagues, and fans around the world who oppose the creation of the Super League. This idea contradicts not only football's basic values, but the values of the entire European community. The new tournament will completely destroy the sustainable system of football development that had been developing for years, based on equality and the interests of all fans and members of the industry, jeopardize the prospects of national teams and their players, and erase the long-term work of the UEFA and FIFA.

We hope that clubs and leagues will take a unified position to avoid jeopardizing the integrity of the competitions," Dyukov said, as quoted by RUF press service.

The new Super League competition includes 20 teams 15 founders and another 5 teams qualified for the tournament every year in accordance with their achievements in the prior season. According to the official statement, the Super League will help clubs overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it showed the importance of "a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach" to maintain the European football system.

The announcement was met with widespread criticism not only from the FIFA and UEFA leaderships, as well as the national football associations of European states, but also from political leaders such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took to Twitter on Sunday evening to voice his opposition.