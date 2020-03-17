UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Football Union Suspends All Tournaments Until April 10, Cancellation Not Discussed

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:13 PM

Russian Football Union Suspends All Tournaments Until April 10, Cancellation Not Discussed

The Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday it suspended all its competitions from March 17 to April 10 due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday it suspended all its competitions from March 17 to April 10 due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier, a source told Sputnik that all football, hockey and basketball competitions in Russia had been suspended until April 10.

"Due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) in Russia, all football sporting events held under the auspices of the RFU, including competitions organized or conducted by leagues, regional football federations and their associations, are suspended from March 17, 2020 until April 10, 2020, inclusively," the RFU said after a meeting of its executive committee.

Russia's top-tier, as well as second- and third-tier competitions have been suspended, but their outright cancellation has yet to be considered, RFU spokesman Kirill Melnikov told Sputnik.

"We expect the clubs to suspend matches and team meetings. The top-, second- and third-tier championships are suspended, [but] we are not discussing the cancellation of tournaments," Melnikov said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. The disease has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers either to reschedule or suspend them, or have games play out without spectators.

Related Topics

Football Hockey World Russia March April 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

22 seconds ago

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

28 seconds ago

French Open tennis tournament postponed due to cor ..

2 minutes ago

Dow rises 5%, adding to gains on latest US stimulu ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis Tournament French Open Rescheduled to Fall ..

2 minutes ago

Focal person for Corona virus , MPA Gulam Qadir Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.