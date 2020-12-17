UrduPoint.com
Russian Football Union To Consult With FIFA, UEFA To Assess CAS Decision's Impact On It

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:19 PM

Russian Football Union to Consult With FIFA, UEFA to Assess CAS Decision's Impact on It

The Russian Football Union (RFU) told Sputnik it would hold consultations with FIFA and UEFA to assess the impact of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the performance of national teams and the holding of international tournaments in Russia

According to CAS decision, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. This decision actually cut halved the ban originally imposed by WADA. The performance of Russian athletes in neutral status is not prohibited.

According to CAS decision, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. This decision actually cut halved the ban originally imposed by WADA. The performance of Russian athletes in neutral status is not prohibited.

Other points of the CAS decision include a ban on filing applications for major tournaments, ban of Russian officials from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a $1.27 million fine in compensation for WADA's legal expenses. Both parties to the proceedings stated that they were not fully satisfied with the decision.

"We have not yet received the full text of the CAS decision. We will conduct additional consultations with FIFA and UEFA to assess its impact on the performance of our national teams and the holding of international tournaments in Russia," the RFU said.

