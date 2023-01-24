- Home
- Russian Football Union, UEFA Agree on Interaction on Russian Teams' Return to Tournaments
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2023 | 08:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have agreed on a procedure for further cooperation on the return of Russian teams and clubs to international competitions, the RFU said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, a working meeting of the RFU and UEFA on the relevant topic was held. The parties agreed to continue contacts. The next face-to-face meeting with the participation of representatives of the RFU and UEFA will take place in February.