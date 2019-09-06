Russian Footballers Kokorin, Mamaev Released on Parole - Lawyer

District court in Russia's Belgorod region has ruled to release on parole football players Pavel Mamaev and lexander Kokorin, accused of assault and disorderly conduct during last year's two brawl incidents, lawyer Tatyana Stukalova said on Friday

"Yes," Stukalova said in a comment to her Instagram post, when a subscriber asked her whether the players had been released.

The press secretary of the district court confirmed that the court had granted the motions of both football players, as well as of Kokorin's brother Kirill, ruling to release them on parole.

According to Stukalova, they will all be released on September 17.

The players got embroiled in a fight in the center of Moscow in October. An official of the Russian Trade and Industry Ministry was injured in the brawl. The trial became widely publicized in Russia.