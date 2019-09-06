UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Footballers Kokorin, Mamaev Released On Parole - Lawyer

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:27 PM

Russian Footballers Kokorin, Mamaev Released on Parole - Lawyer

District court in Russia's Belgorod region has ruled to release on parole football players Pavel Mamaev and lexander Kokorin, accused of assault and disorderly conduct during last year's two brawl incidents, lawyer Tatyana Stukalova said on Friday

ALEXEYEVKA/YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) District court in Russia's Belgorod region has ruled to release on parole football players Pavel Mamaev and lexander Kokorin, accused of assault and disorderly conduct during last year's two brawl incidents, lawyer Tatyana Stukalova said on Friday.

"Yes," Stukalova said in a comment to her Instagram post, when a subscriber asked her whether the players had been released.

The press secretary of the district court confirmed that the court had granted the motions of both football players, as well as of Kokorin's brother Kirill, ruling to release them on parole.

According to Stukalova, they will all be released on September 17.

The players got embroiled in a fight in the center of Moscow in October. An official of the Russian Trade and Industry Ministry was injured in the brawl. The trial became widely publicized in Russia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Injured Moscow Russia Belgorod September October 2019 Post All Industry Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Alibaba buys NetEase's import e-commerce unit for ..

57 seconds ago

Asian markets rise again as investors make most of ..

59 seconds ago

Russian Gov't to Submit Draft AI Development Plan ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Almost 9 in 10 (89%) Pakistanis believe it is impo ..

30 minutes ago

European equities mainly climb at open

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.