Russian Footballers Kokorin, Mamaev Serving Sentence Over Fight Leave Prison On Parole

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

ALEXEYEVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian football players Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin convicted over a fight left the prison on Tuesday after the court allowed their release on parole, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The footballers and Kokorin's younger brother, Kirill, got inside a car of Kokorin's stepfather waiting for them outside the prison.

In early May, all three as well as their friend were convicted over two scuffles in the center of Moscow. The trial was widely covered in the media and much discussed in Russia.

Kokorin signed a new contract with FC Zenit Saint Petersburg where he played as a forward, according to layer Yury Padalko. Meanwhile, Mamaev has a contract with FC Krasnodar.

