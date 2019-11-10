Russian Foreign Ministry Source Sees US Visa Refusal for FC Spartak as Political Pressure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Washington's "visa war" against Russia, which also affects cultural figures and athletes, is nothing but political pressure and unfair competition, a Russian Foreign Ministry source said on Sunday amid reports about Russian footballers denied opportunity to take part in a match in the US over visa issues.

Russia's FC Spartak was due to take part in a friendly tournament in the United States in January 2020. Earlier in the day, however, media reports emerged that the football club would not be able to go to the US due to problems with obtaining visas.

"The US has launched a real visa war against Russia. Everyone suffers, including figures from arts, culture and sports. Visas are either not issued or issued at a time when events have already been in full swing or have finished. This is an obvious use of political resources," the source told reporters.

Another rationale is unfair competition, according to the ministry.

"One of the reasons, probably, is unfair competition in those areas where Russians are not allowed to participate in events in the US," the source added.