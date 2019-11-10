UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Sees US Visa Refusal For FC Spartak As Political Pressure

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Sees US Visa Refusal for FC Spartak as Political Pressure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Washington's "visa war" against Russia, which also affects cultural figures and athletes, is nothing but political pressure and unfair competition, a Russian Foreign Ministry source said on Sunday amid reports about Russian footballers denied opportunity to take part in a match in the US over visa issues.

Russia's FC Spartak was due to take part in a friendly tournament in the United States in January 2020. Earlier in the day, however, media reports emerged that the football club would not be able to go to the US due to problems with obtaining visas.

"The US has launched a real visa war against Russia. Everyone suffers, including figures from arts, culture and sports. Visas are either not issued or issued at a time when events have already been in full swing or have finished. This is an obvious use of political resources," the source told reporters.

Another rationale is unfair competition, according to the ministry.

"One of the reasons, probably, is unfair competition in those areas where Russians are not allowed to participate in events in the US," the source added.

Related Topics

Football Sports Russia Washington United States January Visa Sunday 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Details of World Tolerance Summit Dubai announced

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during sever ..

1 hour ago

UAE Artificial Intelligence Network launched to ac ..

1 hour ago

Bodour Al Qasimi: We aim to rewrite rules of publi ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

2 hours ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.