Russian Freestyle Wrestler Sidakov Wins Olympic Gold In -74kg Weight Category
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:27 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Russian freestyle wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, who represents Belarus, in the final of -74 kg weight category at Tokyo Games on Friday and took the gold medal.
US wrestler Kyle Douglas Dake and Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov took bronze medals.