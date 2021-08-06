Russian Freestyle Wrestler Sidakov Wins Olympic Gold in -74kg Weight Category

Russian freestyle wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, who represents Belarus, in the final of -74 kg weight category at Tokyo Games on Friday and took the gold medal

US wrestler Kyle Douglas Dake and Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov took bronze medals.