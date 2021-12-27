Russian Government Allocates $6.8 million to Facilitate Visa Process for Olympic Athletes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Russian government had to urgently allocate nearly 500 million rubles (about $6.8 million) in order to facilitate the visa acquisition process for Russian athletes who are aiming to participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told Sputnik.

"We, of course, have certain circumstances related to the fact that in order to participate in the qualifying stage in some countries, for example America, in order to get a visa, you need to fly to other countries where there are visa centers. So the government urgently allocated almost half a billion rubles, so that our team members could fly and get a visa. This creates inconveniences and interferes with the training process. But difficulties make us stronger, we will overcome this, and we will still win," Chernyshenko said.