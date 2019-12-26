Russian Government Approves Program of Preparations for Hosting Euro 2020 in Country

The Russian government has approved the program of preparations for hosting matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as Euro 2020, in the country, placing the Ministry of Sport in charge of the program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Russian government has approved the program of preparations for hosting matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as Euro 2020, in the country, placing the Ministry of Sport in charge of the program.

The resolution "On the program of preparations for holding the 2020 European Football Championship in the Russian Federation" was published on Thursday on the website of the country's government. According to the document, "the decisions made will ensure holding the European Football Championship ... at a high organizational level."

The program determines infrastructure facilities and events that will receive either full or partial funding from the national budget and the budget of St.

Petersburg. The Russian Ministry of Sport will be in charge of coordinating the program.

The resolution is valid through December 31, 2020.

Expenses of the Federal budget and the budgets of Russia's constituent entities and legal entities for the program implementation are expected to reach 3.54 billion rubles ($57.3 million).

The tournament will be held from June 12 to July 12, 2020, in 12 cities across Europe. Russia's St. Petersburg will host three group stage matches and one quarter-final match.