UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gymnastics Team To Be Absent At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony - Coach

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russian Gymnastics Team to Be Absent at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony - Coach

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian national gymnastics team will not attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Valentina Rodionenko, the senior coach of the team, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the global sports event is scheduled for this Friday, with a maximum of 950 guests allowed to attend it under a state of COVID-19 emergency.

"No, we will not go to the opening ceremony as usual. It makes no sense for us to go there," Rodionenko said.

The Russian delegation at the ceremony will include between 66-80 members, according to Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Competitions in gymnastics at the Olympics are scheduled to start on Saturday.

The Olympics will be held until August 8, with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the coronavirus spread, including the lack of spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.

Russian teams will participate in the competitions on a neutral basis, that is, without the national flag and hymn, which is a part of the December 2020 ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, banning Russian athletes from performing in major sports events under the national flag until 2022 over the alleged violation of the world anti-doping code. The issue is dating back to the Winter Olympics in the Russian city of Sochi in 2014.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Tokyo Sochi August December 2020 Olympics Event All From Coach Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

2 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

3 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.