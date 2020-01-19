UrduPoint.com
Russian Hockey Superstar Ovechkin Enters Top 10 All-Time NHL Scorers, Surpassing Lemieux

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin entered the top 10 of all-time National Hockey League (NHL) scorers, surpassing Canadian legend Mario Lemieux.

The Russian left winger scored second consecutive hat-trick on Saturday, bringing the Caps to a stunning comeback win against the New York Islanders with score 6-4 (1-2, 0-2, 5-0).

"Ovi" scored on 11th, 46th and 60th minutes, and was named the first star of the match.

Ovechkin's third goal became the 692nd in his NHL career, two ahead of Lemieux, tied with Steve Yzerman and two behind now-8th Marc Messier. NHL all-time top scorer is Wayne Gretzky with 894 goals.

Ovechkin, 34, scored 34 goals in 49 games this season and is now tied second with Auston Matthews from Toronto Maple Leafs, just two goals behind David Pastarnak from Boston Bruins, who scored 36.

