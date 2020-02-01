Russian Hockey Superstar Ovechkin Enters Top 8 All-Time NHL Scorers, Surpassing Messier

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is now ranked eighth in the all-time list of National Hockey League (NHL) scorers, after having surpassed Canadian legend Mark Messier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is now ranked eighth in the all-time list of National Hockey League (NHL) scorers, after having surpassed Canadian legend Mark Messier.

On Friday, the Russian left winger scored twice, bringing the Caps to an away win against Ottawa Senators with score 5-3 (2-0, 1-2, 2-1). "Ovi" scored on 31st and 60th minutes, and was named the first star of the match.

His second goal became the 695nd in NHL career, one ahead of Messier and 13 behind now-7th Mike Gartner. NHL all-time top scorer is Wayne Gretzky with 894 goals.

"Congratulations Alex on your recent goal-scoring accomplishments. You have amazed us all with your skill, shot, and grit � a rare combination. But more importantly, you have inspired a generation of girls and boys with your passion to score and play the game," Messier said, as quoted by the NHL on Twitter.

Ovechkin, 34, who scored 11 times in the last five games, also caught up with David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins to lead this season's race for the Maurice Richard Trophy awarded to the league's best regular season scorer.