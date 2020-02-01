UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Hockey Superstar Ovechkin Enters Top 8 All-Time NHL Scorers, Surpassing Messier

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:40 PM

Russian Hockey Superstar Ovechkin Enters Top 8 All-Time NHL Scorers, Surpassing Messier

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is now ranked eighth in the all-time list of National Hockey League (NHL) scorers, after having surpassed Canadian legend Mark Messier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is now ranked eighth in the all-time list of National Hockey League (NHL) scorers, after having surpassed Canadian legend Mark Messier.

On Friday, the Russian left winger scored twice, bringing the Caps to an away win against Ottawa Senators with score 5-3 (2-0, 1-2, 2-1). "Ovi" scored on 31st and 60th minutes, and was named the first star of the match.

His second goal became the 695nd in NHL career, one ahead of Messier and 13 behind now-7th Mike Gartner. NHL all-time top scorer is Wayne Gretzky with 894 goals.

"Congratulations Alex on your recent goal-scoring accomplishments. You have amazed us all with your skill, shot, and grit � a rare combination. But more importantly, you have inspired a generation of girls and boys with your passion to score and play the game," Messier said, as quoted by the NHL on Twitter.

Ovechkin, 34, who scored 11 times in the last five games, also caught up with David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins to lead this season's race for the Maurice Richard Trophy awarded to the league's best regular season scorer.

Related Topics

Hockey Russia Washington Twitter Ottawa David Lead Boston All Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Tanzanian politican barred from US for rights 'vio ..

37 seconds ago

Three clinics sealed, expired medicines seized

39 seconds ago

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Manag ..

40 seconds ago

FBR's online refunds payment system fails: PHMA

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif got netted in the trap laid by h ..

6 minutes ago

District Bar Association (DBA) delegation meets C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.