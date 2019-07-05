UrduPoint.com
Russian Honorary IOC Member Denies Voting For Rio De Janeiro To Host 2016 Olympics

Fri 05th July 2019

Russian Honorary IOC Member Denies Voting for Rio de Janeiro to Host 2016 Olympics

Alexander Popov, a Russian Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told Sputnik on Friday that he did not vote for Rio de Janeiro to be chosen to host the 2016 Olympics, after the city's former governor said he paid Popov and other IOC members bribes to win the bid

On Thursday, Rio de Janeiro's jailed former governor Sergio Cabral told the judge he paid $2 million to buy votes of nine IOC members, including Popov.

On Thursday, Rio de Janeiro's jailed former governor Sergio Cabral told the judge he paid $2 million to buy votes of nine IOC members, including Popov.

"You know, this is difficult to understand, lawyers are now working [on the matter]. I can say that I ... participated in the voting, but I did not vote for Rio de Janeiro. As for now, I do not know what to do, I am confused," Popov said.

The former swimmer noted he was not contacted by the IOC in connection with Cabral's claims.

Rio de Janeiro was elected to host the 2016 Olympics after receiving 66 votes against Madrid's 32 in the final round of voting.

