Russian Ice Hockey Team Defeats Denmark 3-0 at World Championship in Riga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian national ice hockey team beat Denmark in the group stage match of the IIHF World Championship in Riga.

Group A match on Wednesday ended with a score of 3-0 (0-0, 1-0, 2-0), the goals were scored by Ivan Morozov (40th minute), Alexander Barabanov (50) and Dmitry Voronkov (57).

The Russian national team won three in four matches of the tournament, scored nine points and regained the first place in Group A. The Danish team, which lost the second match of four, is in the fourth place with five points.