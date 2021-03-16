UrduPoint.com
Russian Ice Hockey Team To Perform Under IIHF Anthem At Championship In Latvia - Source

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russian Ice Hockey Team to Perform Under IIHF Anthem at Championship in Latvia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian national ice hockey team will perform under the anthem of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) at the upcoming world championship in Latvia, while the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will be used instead of the Russian flag, an informed source told Sputnik.

In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a ruling in response to Russia's appeal of a four-year ban of Russia's national symbols in international competitions.

The court halved the ban, barring Russian athletes from performing under their national colors until December 2022. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in early February that it was not going to protest the decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the next level of arbitration.

Latvia will host the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from May 21 to June 6.

Similar rules will be applied to the Russian national team at the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship that will take place in Canada from May 6 to 16.

