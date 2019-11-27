UrduPoint.com
Russian Leader To Hold Meeting With President Of UEFA In St. Petersburg

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the head of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin, in St. Petersburg on Wednesday amid the preparatory work to hold some games of the Euro 2020 in the Russian city.

The meeting will take place after the World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee on Monday recommended banning Russia from holding international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to compete under the neutral status at international events, and depriving the Russian team of the opportunity to compete for four years in major tournaments.

The Euro 2020 championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 next year across 12 cities in UEFA countries, including St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarter-final.

