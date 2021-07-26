Russian Male Artistic Gymnastics Team Win Team Tournament at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The male artistic gymnastics team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the team tournament at the Tokyo Games on Monday,

Denis Abliazin, David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy from the ROC won the third gold medal for the team.

The Japanese team came second, while the Chinese team won bronze medals.