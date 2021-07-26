UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Male Artistic Gymnastics Team Win Team Tournament At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russian Male Artistic Gymnastics Team Win Team Tournament at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The male artistic gymnastics team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the team tournament at the Tokyo Games on Monday,

Denis Abliazin, David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy from the ROC won the third gold medal for the team.

The Japanese team came second, while the Chinese team won bronze medals.

Related Topics

Russia China Tokyo Male David Gold Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

19 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

41 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

45 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

46 minutes ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.