Russian Male Table Tennis Players Enter Finals of European Team Championship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russia's male table tennis team on Saturday made it to the finals of the European Table Tennis Team Championships for the first time in history after beating the team from Sweden in the semifinals.

The Russians won with a 3:0 score in the semifinals in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Meanwhile, the teams from Denmark and Germany will compete for the second place in the finals.