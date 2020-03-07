UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Men's Football Team Will Find Ways To Protect Players From COVID-19 - Chief Doctor

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Men's Football Team Will Find Ways to Protect Players From COVID-19 - Chief Doctor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the Russian men's national football team will find ways to protect the team from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Eduard Bezuglov, the team's chief doctor and head of RFU medical committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

In late March, the Russian team will play two away test matches against the teams of Sweden and Moldova. The game with the Swedish national team will take place on March 28 in the Swedish municipality of Solna, and the meeting with the Moldavian team is scheduled for March 31 in Chisinau.

"I think we should talk about this after [head coach] Stanislav Cherchesov announces the roster for the matches, and then give some comments.

But I am sure that the RFU and the main team will surely find a way out, which will ensure the safety of all players and the coaching staff and will not reduce the team's effectiveness," Bezuglov said.

On Friday, Russia confirmed six new cases of coronavirus disease in the country atop several cases registered earlier. Sweden has confirmed 94 COVID-19 cases to date. Moldova has not seen any cases of the disease yet, but at least two of its citizens working in Italy were confirmed to be infected.

Related Topics

Football Russia Doctor Chisinau Italy Sweden Moldova March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

2 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

2 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

2 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

2 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.