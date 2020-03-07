MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the Russian men's national football team will find ways to protect the team from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Eduard Bezuglov, the team's chief doctor and head of RFU medical committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

In late March, the Russian team will play two away test matches against the teams of Sweden and Moldova. The game with the Swedish national team will take place on March 28 in the Swedish municipality of Solna, and the meeting with the Moldavian team is scheduled for March 31 in Chisinau.

"I think we should talk about this after [head coach] Stanislav Cherchesov announces the roster for the matches, and then give some comments.

But I am sure that the RFU and the main team will surely find a way out, which will ensure the safety of all players and the coaching staff and will not reduce the team's effectiveness," Bezuglov said.

On Friday, Russia confirmed six new cases of coronavirus disease in the country atop several cases registered earlier. Sweden has confirmed 94 COVID-19 cases to date. Moldova has not seen any cases of the disease yet, but at least two of its citizens working in Italy were confirmed to be infected.