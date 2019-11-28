The Russian national football team has dropped from 37th to 38th place in the FIFA Men's Ranking after a Euro 2020 qualification campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian national football team has dropped from 37th to 38th place in the FIFA Men's Ranking after a Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

The team now sits above Iceland and just behind Romania in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Men's Ranking.

Russia qualified for the Euro 2020, coming in second in Group I right behind the Belgian team, which enjoys the number one spot in the ranking. Despite beating out Scotland, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino, the Russian national team was unable to defeat Belgium in two legs, losing 3-1 and 4-1 against the Red Devils.

The Russian team had a 20-point bump up in the ranking score after a Cinderella run in the 2018 World Cup, which they played on home ground in Russia. Contrary to low expectations, Russia reached the quarter-finals, beating Saudi Arabia, Egypt and former World and Euro champion Spain. Eventual finalist Croatia defeated Russia 3-4 on penalties after a memorable 2-2 thriller.

Belgium is followed by World Champion France in second place, Brazil in third and England in fourth.