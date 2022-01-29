UrduPoint.com

Russian MMA Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Launches Fight Promotion In US, Rivaling UFC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2022 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Retired Russian MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov held his MMA promotion's US debut, challenging the market dominance of his former employer, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Eagle FC, established by Nurmagomedov in 2020, kicked off its first event in the United Stated in Miami, Florida on Friday night. The event, Eagle FC 44, will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Russian Sergei Kharitonov and Surinamese-Dutch Tyrone Spong.

The card also includes fights featuring UFC veterans Rashad Evans, Ray Borg, Cody Gibson and others. Nurmagomedov framed Eagle FC as a promotion that can draw away fighters from organizations like the UFC if they feel they are not being treated fairly.

"I think for big organizations like UFC, Bellator, they have to be careful with their fighters because Eagle FC is here. Of course, we're trying to sign good athletes, great athletes, with good names. (At the) same time, we're working with the young generation too.

.. I just want to say be careful. If they don't treat good fighters (sic), Eagle FC is here," Nurmagomedov said on Thursday during a press conference.

Nurmagomedov during a December press conference in which he announced the promotion's entry to the US scene expressed his desire to use his knowledge and experience in the sport to create a platform for fighters around the world to display their talents.

Nurmagomedov, a native of Dagestan, is widely considered one of the greatest MMA athletes in the sport's history, having won the UFC Lightweight Championship and beat Names like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer while maintaining an undefeated 29-0 professional record.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 after his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away from COVID-19 complications. The athlete met with Russian President Vladimir Putin several times throughout his career and was awarded BBC's 2020 World sports Star of the Year.

