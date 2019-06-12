Russian National Football Team Beats Cyprus 1-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Match

UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Rameez 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Russian national football team beat Cyprus in a UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match on Tuesday with the final score 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Russian midfielder Aleksei Ionov in the 38th minute of the match.

The match was held at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Russia and Cyprus are performing in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying along with Belgium, Kazakhstan, Scotland and San Marino. Russia comes second with 9 points in four matches after Belgium with 12 points. Kazakhstan and Scotland have six points each, Cyprus comes fifth with three points, while San Marino has lost all four matches.

