UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Football Team Beats Hungary 3:2 In UEFA Nations League

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian National Football Team Beats Hungary 3:2 in UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Russian national football team has won the second match in a row in the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League, beating the Hungarian team with the final score of 3:2.

On Thursday, the Russian team has won the match against the Serbian team with the final score of 3:1.

The match was held on late Sunday in Budapest.

Russia's goals were scored by Anton Miranchuk (in the 15th minute), Magomed Ozdoev (in the 34th minute) and Mario Fernandes (in the 46th minute).

Related Topics

Football Russia Budapest Sunday

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

57 seconds ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

1 hour ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

2 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City performs its First R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.