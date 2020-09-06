Russian National Football Team Beats Hungary 3:2 in UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Russian national football team has won the second match in a row in the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League, beating the Hungarian team with the final score of 3:2.

On Thursday, the Russian team has won the match against the Serbian team with the final score of 3:1.

The match was held on late Sunday in Budapest.

Russia's goals were scored by Anton Miranchuk (in the 15th minute), Magomed Ozdoev (in the 34th minute) and Mario Fernandes (in the 46th minute).