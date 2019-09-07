UrduPoint.com
Russian National Football Team Beats Scotland 2-1 In UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Match

Sat 07th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

Russian National Football Team Beats Scotland 2-1 in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Match

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Russian national football team scored a comeback victory in a UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match against Scotland on Friday with the final score 2-1.

John McGinn scored for Scotland on the 11th minute, Russian striker Artem Dzyuba tied the score on the 40th. Scotland's Stephen O'Donnell then scored own goal on the 59th.

The match was held at the Hampden Park in Scotland's Glasgow.

Russia and Scotland are competing in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying along with Belgium, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino.

In other matches in the group, Cyprus tied with Kazakhstan 1-1, while San Marino lost to Belgium 0-4.

With five matches played and another five remaining, Russia comes second with 12 points after Belgium with 15 points. Kazakhstan is now third with seven points, followed by Scotland with six, Cyprus comes fifth with four points, while San Marino has lost all matches and has zero.

More Stories From Sports

