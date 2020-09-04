Russian National Football Team Beats Serbia 3:1 in UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Russian national football team has won the first match in the 2020-2021 UEFA Nations League against the Serbian team with the final score of 3:1.

The match was held on late Thursday at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

Russia's goals were scored by forward Artyom Dzyuba (in the 49th minute with a penalty kick and the 82nd minute) and defender Vyacheslav Karavaev (in the 70th minute), while the only Serbian goal by forward Aleksandar Mitrovic (in the 79th minute).