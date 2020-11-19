UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Football Team Defeated By Serbia 0:5 In UEFA Nations League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:50 AM

Russian National Football Team Defeated by Serbia 0:5 in UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Russian national football team has suffered a devastating defeat 0:5 in the match against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League and thus failed to qualify for the tournament's League A.

Serbia's goals were scored by Nemanja Radonjic (10th minute), Luka Jovic (25th and 45th minutes), Dusan Vlahovic (41st minute) and Filip Mladenovic (64th minute).

Related Topics

Football Russia Serbia

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

38 minutes ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

53 minutes ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

1 hour ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

3 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

3 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.