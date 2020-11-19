Russian National Football Team Defeated by Serbia 0:5 in UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Russian national football team has suffered a devastating defeat 0:5 in the match against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League and thus failed to qualify for the tournament's League A.

Serbia's goals were scored by Nemanja Radonjic (10th minute), Luka Jovic (25th and 45th minutes), Dusan Vlahovic (41st minute) and Filip Mladenovic (64th minute).