Russian National Football Team Eliminated From UEFA EURO 2020 After Losing 1-4 to Denmark

COPENHAGEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Russian national football team lost to the Danish team in the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match and was eliminated from the tournament.

The match of the third and final day of Group B, held on Monday in Copenhagen, ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Danes.

The winners' goals were scored by Mikkel Damsgaard (38th minute), Yussuf Poulsen (59), Anders Christiansen (79), Joakim Maehle (82). Artem Dzyuba scored Russia's consolation goal (70) from the penalty spot.