UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian National Football Team Eliminated From UEFA EURO 2020 After Losing 1-4 To Denmark

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russian National Football Team Eliminated From UEFA EURO 2020 After Losing 1-4 to Denmark

COPENHAGEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Russian national football team lost to the Danish team in the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage match and was eliminated from the tournament.

The match of the third and final day of Group B, held on Monday in Copenhagen, ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Danes.

The winners' goals were scored by Mikkel Damsgaard (38th minute), Yussuf Poulsen (59), Anders Christiansen (79), Joakim Maehle (82). Artem Dzyuba scored Russia's consolation goal (70) from the penalty spot.

Related Topics

Football Russia Euro 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

2 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

2 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

2 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

2 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.