Russian National Football Team Loses To Belgium 1-4 In UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russian National Football Team Loses to Belgium 1-4 in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Match

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The Russian national football team lost to Belgian opponents in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match, losing chances for the top spot in Group I.

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard opened the score on the 19th minute, Eden Hazard scored another two on the 33rd and the 40th, and Romelu Lukaku made it 4-0 on the 72nd. Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya scored a consolation goal on the 79th minute.

The match was held at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, which will be one of the 12 host stadiums in the final tournament.

The attendance was 53,317 of the stadium's 68,000-strong capacity.

Both teams earlier secured participation in UEFA Euro 2020. With nine matches played and one remaining, Belgium leads Group I with perfect 27 points, followed by Russia with 21. Scotland has 12 points, Cyprus and Kazakhstan have 10 points each, while San Marino has zero.

Russia will play the last match of the qualifying round on Tuesday, away against San Marino. The Belgians will receive the Cypriots on the same day.

