Russian National Football Team Loses To Slovakia 1-2 In FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russian National Football Team Loses to Slovakia 1-2 in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian national football team lost to the Slovakian team in the qualifying match for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The match of Group H, held in Slovakia's Trnava ended with a score of 1-2.

Slovak scorers were Milan Skriniar (38th minute) and Robert Mak (74). Mario Fernandes scored for Russia (71).

With three games played and seven remaining, Croatia and Russia lead Group H with six points each, followed by Slovakia with five, Cyprus with four, Slovenia with three and Malta with one.

