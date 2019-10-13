Russian National Football Team Qualifies for UEFA Euro 2020 Beating Cyprus 5-0

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Russian national football team has qualified for the UEFA Euro 2020, having beaten on Sunday Cyprus 5-0 and ensuring at least the second place in Group I of the qualification round.

The Russian goals were scored by midfielders Denis Cheryshev (10th minute, 90th minute), Magomed Ozdoev (23rd minute), Aleksandr Golovin (88th minute) and forward Artyom Dzyuba (80th minute).

The match was held at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

Russia and Cyprus are competing in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification round along with Belgium, Kazakhstan, Scotland and San Marino. With 21 out of 24 points, Russia occupies second place in the group, while Belgium comes first with 24 points. Two best teams from each qualification group win a right to take part in Euro 2020.