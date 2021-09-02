Russian National Football Team Ties Match Against Croatia in World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian national football team tied match against the Croatian team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

The fixture of Group H, which took place in Moscow at the Luzhniki Stadium, ended with a score of 0-0.

The 18-year-old midfielder of the Dynamo Moscow, Arsen Zakharyan, made his debut in the Russian national team.

This match was also the first for Valery Karpin as the head coach of the Russian national team. In July, Karpin replaced Stanislav Cherchesov, who led the squad since 2016.