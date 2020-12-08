Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, Croatia in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The Russian national football team will play in the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Croatian and Slovak teams in Group H, according to the draw held on Monday at UEFA headquarters in Zurich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Russian national football team will play in the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Croatian and Slovak teams in Group H, according to the draw held on Monday at UEFA headquarters in Zurich.

The groups' winners will advance directly to the final stage of the 2022 World Cup.

The ten runner-ups in their groups will compete in the play-offs in March 2022 alongside the two best group winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League who have not yet qualified for the World Cup through a European qualifier and have not earned a ticket to playoffs.

Twelve teams will be divided into three paths, each will have a semi-final and a final from one match. The three winners will advance to the final stage of the World Cup.