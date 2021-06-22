UrduPoint.com
Russian National Football Team to Receive $12.8 Million for Playing at UEFA EURO 2020

The Russian national football team will receive 10.75 million euros ($12.8 million) in prize money from UEFA based on the results of the team's performance at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, known as Euro 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Russian national football team will receive 10.75 million Euros ($12.8 million) in prize money from UEFA based on the results of the team's performance at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, known as Euro 2020.

The prize money for the Euro 2020 was set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in 2018. Each team receives a participation fee of 9.25 million euros. The winnings and drawn earnings are 1.5 million and 750,000 euros in the group stage matches.

In Group B, the Russian team lost to Belgium (0-3), had a 1-0 win over Finland, and was defeated by Denmark (1-4). Stanislav Cherchesov's team took last place in the group and lost the chance to continue in the tournament.

Euro 2020 is held in 11 European cities, including Russia's St. Petersburg. The tournament was initially scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020. However, it was postponed to June 11 through July 11, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

