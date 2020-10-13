UrduPoint.com
Russian National Football Team U21 Qualifies For UEFA Under-21 Euro 2021

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Russian National Football Team U21 Qualifies for UEFA Under-21 Euro 2021

The Russian national football team (U21) defeated the Latvian team in the qualifiers for the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and secured participation in the tournament's final part

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian national football team (U21) defeated the Latvian team in the qualifiers for the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and secured participation in the tournament's final part.

Group 5 match in Riga ended with a score of 4:1.

The Russian team's goals were scored by Konstantin Kuchaev (28th minute), Pavel Maslov (51), Daniil Lesovoy (55) and Alexander Lomovitsky (86). Kristers Lusins scored the Latvian team's consolation (90+3).

The Russians scored 23 points and secured the first place in the group.

The team will play in the Euro finals for the first time since 2013. The Russians, who played in the group with the teams of Spain, the Netherlands and Germany, then failed to reach the playoffs, losing all matches.

