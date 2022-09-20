UrduPoint.com

Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part In Draw For Euro-2024 Qualifiers - RFU

Muhammad Rameez Published September 20, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part in Draw for Euro-2024 Qualifiers - RFU

The Russian national football team will not take part in the draw for the qualifiers of the 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024), the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday

"The reason is the UEFA decision in February to suspend the participation of Russian teams and clubs in competitions under the auspices of the organization, 'until further notice' by default.

This decision was challenged by the RFU in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, which in July refused to satisfy the appeal," the RFU said.

The draw for the qualifying tournament will take place on October 9 in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany. The European Championship will be held from June 14 to July 14, 2024 in Germany.

