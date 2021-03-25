UrduPoint.com
Russian National Football Team Wins 1st 2022 World Cup Qualifier, Defeating Malta 3:1

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Russian national football team has won the first qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup, beating Malta's team with the score 3:1 .

The match was held at the Ta' Qali national stadium in Malta on late Wednesday.

Russia's goals were scored by forward Artem Dzyuba (23rd minute), defender Mario Fernandes (35th minute) and another forward Aleksandr Sobolev (90th minute), while the only goal of Malta by forward Joseph Mbong (56th minute).

Russia and Malta are performing in Group H of the qualifying tournament along with Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Cyprus.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Slovakia Slovenia Cyprus Croatia Malta

