Russian National Ice Hocker Team Defeats Finns In Swedish Hockey Games Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Russian National Ice Hocker Team Defeats Finns in Swedish Hockey Games Match

The Russian national ice hockey team defeated the Finnish team in their first match at the Swedish Hockey Games, the third stage of the Euro Hockey Tour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Russian national ice hockey team defeated the Finnish team in their first match at the Swedish Hockey Games, the third stage of the Euro Hockey Tour.

The meeting, which took place in Malmo, ended with a score of 3:2 (2:0, 0:1, 1:1) in favor of the Russians.

The goals were scored by Artem Minulin (14th minute), Ivan Chekhovich (17) and Vladimir Butuzov (43). The losing team's goals were scored by Jere Innala (34) and Juuso Puustinen (60).

The Russian team will play next on February 13 against the Swedish national team, and then on February 14 with the Czechs.

