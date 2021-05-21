Russian National Ice Hockey Team Defeats Czech Team 4-3 at IIHF World Championship

The Russian national ice hockey team beat the Czech Republic in the opening match of the 2021 IIHF World Championship, which takes place in Riga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Russian national ice hockey team beat the Czech Republic in the opening match of the 2021 IIHF World Championship, which takes place in Riga.

The group A match, which took place on Friday, ended with a score of 4-3 (1-1, 1-1, 2-1).

The goals were scored by Anton Burdasov (5th minute), Artyom Shvets-Rogovoy (36), Alexander Barabanov (46) and Mikhail Grigorenko (60). The Czech goals were scored by Jakub Flek (10), Jakub Vrana (38) and Dominik Kubalik (58).

On Saturday, the Russian national team will play against the Great Britain.