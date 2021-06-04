UrduPoint.com
Russian National Ice Hockey Team Loses To Canada In Quarterfinals Of World Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russian National Ice Hockey Team Loses to Canada in Quarterfinals of World Championship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Russian national ice hockey team lost to the Canadian team in the quarterfinals of the World Championship, which is being held in Riga, and was eliminated from the tournament.

The game ended with a score of 1-2 (0-0, 1-0, 0-1, 0-1) in favor of the Canadian team.

Russia's goal by Evgeny Timkin (35th minute) was drawn by Adam Henrique (46). The Canadian team's winner was scored by Andrew Mangiapane in the third minute of overtime.

