Russian National Ice Hockey Team Secures World Championship Playoffs

Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian National Ice Hockey Team Secures World Championship Playoffs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Russian national ice hockey team secured a place in the quarterfinals of the World Championship in Riga.

In a match with the Swedish team, the Russian team drew main time 2-2 (0-1, 0-0, 2-1), the game continues in overtime.

Before this game, the Russian national team had 12 points, the Swedes had 9. To secure a place in the playoffs of the tournament, the Russians needed to score at least one point.

