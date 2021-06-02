UrduPoint.com
Russian National Ice Hockey Team To Face Canada In World Championship Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russian National Ice Hockey Team to Face Canada in World Championship Quarterfinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Russian national ice hockey team defeated the Belarusian team in the last match of the group stage of the World Championship in Riga and will face the Canadians in the quarterfinals.

The Group A match against Belarus with a score of 6-0 (5-0, 0-0, 1-0).

The goals were scored by Nikita Nesterov (1st, 17th minutes), Emil Galimov (5), Maxim Shalunov (10), Mikhail Grigorenko (11) and Dmitry Voronkov (53).

The Russian national team won the group with 17 points.

